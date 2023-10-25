Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tis the season for pumpkin spice, spooky movies and scary-cute pet costumes.

Submit your pet in our annual Halloween Pet Costume Contest for a chance to win a Star Tribune hat and a water bottle, plus bragging rights.

You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as it's your pet wearing the costume and your photograph. (For best results, try shooting your costumed pet with a neutral background or one that matches your pet's costume theme. No Photoshopping.)

Be sure to include contact information where we can reach you for a quote if you're chosen as a winner. Feel free to add comments on the costume concept, your creative challenges and and how willing your pet was to be a model.