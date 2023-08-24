Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Nineteen-year-old Emma Kuball of Waterville was crowned the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way on Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Kuball, who represented Rice County, will serve as "the official goodwill ambassador for 1,850 Minnesota dairy farm families," according to the contest sponsor, Midwest Dairy, a group funded by dairy farmers.

Her title means Kuball will be first to have her likeness sculpted from a 90-pound block of butter by Minnesota artist and sculptor Gerry Kulzer. Fairgoers can watch the transformation in the Dairy Building at the fairgrounds.

During her yearlong reign, Kuball will make public appearances and help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families, the association said in an announcement. "She will work to bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and speaking engagements about the nutritional benefits of dairy and dairy farmers' continual commitment to environmental sustainability," it said.

Kuball attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Ten county dairy princesses competed for the Princess Kay title. Makenzie Alberts, representing Dodge County, and Megan Ratka, representing Stearns County, were named runners-up.

Alberts, Kuball and Ratka were also scholarship winners. Gracie Ash, representing Mille Lacs County, was chosen as Miss Congeniality.

Other contestants and the counties they represented were: Montana Krueger, Sibley County; Josephine Sutherland, Pipestone County; Katherine Hills, Wright County; Anne Simpson, Olmsted County; Jalyssa Beaudry, Wright County, and Riley Ward, Winona County.

Judging criteria for Princess Kay candidates include general knowledge of the dairy industry and communication skills, Midwest Dairy said.