Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1
Edina 7, Moorhead 6, 2OT
Minnetonka 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT
Andover 5, Lakeville South 2
Edina 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Minnetonka 4, Andover 1
Maple Grove 4, Moorhead 3
Hill-Murray 4, Lakeville South 3, OT
Hill-Murray 5, Maple Grove 3
Andover 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
Minnetonka 2, Edina 1
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT
Mahtomedi 2, Hermantown 1
Warroad 4, Orono 3, 2OT
Alexandria 7, Luverne 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Northfield 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Alexandria 1
Hermantown 2, Orono 0
Mahtomedi 6, Warroad 5<<