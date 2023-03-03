Here is an updated list of results and scheduled games for the Big Ten women's basketball tournament taking place at Target Center this weekend. The semifinals are Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. and the championship is Sunday at 4 p.m.
Wednesday | First round
Game 1: Penn State 72, Gophers 67
Game 2: Rutgers 63, Northwestern 59
Thursday | Second round
Game 3: Michigan State 67, Nebraska 64
Game 4: Michigan 63, Penn State 61
Game 5: Purdue 57, Wisconsin 55
Game 6: Illinois 81, Rutgers 55
Friday | Quarterfinals
Game 7: Indiana 94, Michigan State 85
Game 8: Ohio State 81, Michigan 79
Game 9: Iowa 69, Purdue 58
Game 10: No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 3 Maryland, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Saturday | Semifinals
Game 11: No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 4 Ohio State 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 12: No. 2 Iowa vs. G10 winner, 4 p.m. (BTN)
Sunday | Championship
Game 13: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. (ESPN)