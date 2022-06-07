This summer's Ramsey County Fair has been canceled, going the way of other events facing rising costs, but organizers say it will be back next year.

The Ramsey County Fair will no longer take place because fair board leaders came to a consensus that there were too many "outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and financial challenges" that couldn't be resolved in time, according an announcement Tuesday from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter. It had been slated for July 14-17 in Maplewood.

The board will work to put on a "bigger and better" fair next year, Suiter said.

A Ramsey County spokeswoman said "everyone was on track to have a signed agreement in place for the 2022 fair to proceed" up until the announcement was made Tuesday.

The fair is the latest east metro event to close amid rising policing costs.

Festivals now off the calendar in recent years include Cinco de Mayo on St. Paul's West Side, Highland Fest, Rice Street Parade, St. Patrick's Day LuckyPalooza block party and Little Mekong Night Market.