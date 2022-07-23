Weather Outlook on Sunday

The weather outlook shows temps warming into the 70s and 80s across the region with some locations across the southern part of the state near 90F. Widely scattered showers and storms will push the state, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows above average temperatures in the Twin Cities on Saturday. Readings will fall to near normal levels Sunday and into next week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows warm and stormy weather on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be cooler and drier before midweek showers move back in. Note that temps will fall into the lower 80s through the 2nd half of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temps will still be above average on Sunday, but will cool to more normal levels through the last week of July. Near 90F highs return during the early part of August.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the Central US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the Southwest and also the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes Region.

2022: On Track For "Gustiest" Year On Record?

By Paul Douglas

I had considerably more hair on the top of my head at the beginning of 2022. Most of it has blown into Iowa, and I'm sick about it.

Dr. Kenny Blumenfeld at the Minnesota DNR has data showing just how windy this year has been. So far in July: 9 days with wind gusts over 30mph. June was the second windiest on record, and "4months so far in 2022 have tied, broken or shattered the record for gusty days". There are caveats and disclaimers (new wind sensor data is more sensitive) but Blumenfeld believes 2022 maybe the "gustiest" year in the last 40 years or longer.

Yesterday's rain put a dent in the drought, but the southern half of Minnesota needs more frequent and widespread rain in the coming weeks. Possible, but unlikely. I expect drought to worse as we slide into August.

Fresh air smelling of Manitoba returns today on northwest winds. Daytime highs hold in the 70s a few days this week as the Dog Days take some time off. Whew.

More puddles are possible late Tuesday. No sizzling 90-degree heat in sight.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Fresh air! Partly sunny, less humid. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: NW 5-15. Low: 60.

MONDAY: Sunny and very pleasant. Winds: W 3-8. Wake-up: 60. High: 78.

TUESDAY: Some sun, PM showers, T-storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 65. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Fresh air! Sunny, low humidity. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Sunny start, late PM T-showers. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Sunny and spectacular. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sun, feels like September. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.

This Day in Weather History

July 24th

1987: The greatest deluge ever recorded begins in the Twin Cities, with 10 inches of rain in six hours at MSP airport.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 24th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)

Average Low: 65F (Record: 49F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.69" set in 2012

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 24th

Sunrise: 5:49am

Sunset: 8:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 00 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 1 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 37 minutes

Moon Phase for July 24th at Midnight

3.5 Days Before New Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows well above average temperatures generally east of the Rockies. Parts of the Midwest will see strong to severe thunderstorm chances with locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through the weekend shows strong to severe storms in place across the Midwest. There will also be areas of heavy rain in the Desert Southwest with some Monsoon storms.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found along and east of the Mississippi Valley. There will also be areas of heavy rain the Desert Southwest.

Climate Stories

"Weatherman Who Warned of Extreme Heat Recounts His Viral 'Don't Look Up' TV Moment"

"It was my duty" to warn of the dangers of extreme heat, meteorologist John Hammond says after his exchange with a skeptical GB News presenter went viral on Twitter. As an extreme heat wave broke records in the United Kingdom this past week, a video of a meteorologist has been making the rounds on social media as a news anchor told him to be "happy about the weather," in a scene that many users are comparing to one from the 2021 movie "Don't Look Up." The weatherman, John Hammond, warned GB News viewers in the days leading up to the heat wave that temperatures could be deadly for "hundreds, if not thousands" of Britons."

See more from Bloomberg HERE:

"While venture cools down around the world, climate startups are blazing hot"

"While the venture capital world slows, climate tech is bucking the trend as startups in the space continue to ink deals at a record pace. In the process, the sector is climbing the ranks. In the first quarter of this year, five climate tech deals made it into CB Insight's top 10 lists covering seed and venture capital rounds. In total, those five climate tech deals pulled in $1.4 billion in funding. By the second quarter, eight such startups made the lists, collectively drawing investments worth $2.5 billion. The trend is even stronger if you omit data from China, where the Communist Party's influence tends to distort the funding picture. Outside of China, climate tech's presence in CB Insight's top 10 lists jumped from two in Q1 to six in Q2, and investments rose from $635 million to $2.1 billion."

See more from Tech Crunch HERE:

"Hottest Places in the US Right Now"

"On July 10, 1913, a temperature of 134.1°F was recorded at the Furnace Creek Ranch in California's Death Valley — the world's highest air temperature on record. Furnace Creek has had temperatures above 129°F multiple times since then, most recently in August of 2020 and July of 2021. The summer heat waves of 2021 resulted in record high temperatures in other states as well, including Oregon at 119°F and Washington at 120°F. (Here are the warmest cities in America.) This summer is shaping up to be similar to last, with over 100 million people currently under heat warnings or advisories in 28 states. 24/7 Wall St. has determined the hottest places in the U.S. right now using weather station data from the weather information service ogimet.com. The service sources information from multiple websites, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Many stations call in their weather data daily. Not all stations are represented."

See more from 247 Wall St. HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX