Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — Voters in a vast northern Minnesota district will decide Tuesday whether to elect U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber to a third term or choose his challenger, state Rep. Jen Schultz.

Stauber and Schultz face off in the Eighth Congressional District, once a Democratic stronghold concentrated on the Iron Range and Duluth, its largest city. It now covers a third of the state and reaches west to Bemidji and south to Washington County, leading to more conservative victories in recent years.

Stauber, a retired police officer and Hermantown resident who flipped the seat from Democratic control in 2018, won by nearly 20 percentage points in 2020. His campaign has focused on deterring crime and attacking President Joe Biden for inflation and energy costs.

Schultz, a University of Minnesota Duluth economics professor and state legislator for eastern Duluth since 2015, has campaigned on abortion access and economic issues. She's called out Stauber's votes against a number of bills that brought money to the district, and his opposition to abortion.

Stauber is leading in campaign money but Schultz has earned endorsements from key labor groups.

The district chose Donald Trump for president in 2016 and 2020 by convincing margins. During redistricting, it grew to 37,000 square feet and now includes all seven Anishinaabe reservations.