GOP U.S. Rep Tom Emmer is positioned to try for a powerful leadership role in the U.S. House if the Republicans take control on Tuesday and he wins a fifth term representing the sprawling suburban Sixth Congressional District.

Emmer, 61, faced a minimal challenge from DFL challenger Jeanne Hendricks, 65, a semi-retired nurse anesthetist who lives outside the district in St. Louis Park and has never held elective office. The race was a low-visibility contest and not considered competitive.

The Sixth District is so reliably red that Emmer was able to spend most of the campaign season traveling the country to help candidates elsewhere as the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. If the Republicans win and Emmer is picked as majority whip, the Delano lawyer would become the highest-ranking Minnesotan in Congress.

Hendricks had been hoping to benefit from a Democratic surge created by threats to democracy and the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections in Roe v. Wade. She said defending democracy was the No.1 issue in 2022.

Despite former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Emmer remained loyal to him, calling Trump, "a great ally, especially when it comes to fundraising."

Emmer called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol a "terrible event," but said the issues that matter to voters are "the cost of living, supporting their families."

The Sixth District forms a chunky C-shape that includes most or all of Anoka, Benton, Carver, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties.

Emmer lost the 2010 gubernatorial race to DFLer Mark Dayton by just 9,000 votes.