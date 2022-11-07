The dean of Minnesota's Congressional delegation is trying to return to Washington for a 12th term after easily overcoming a primary challenge earlier this summer.

DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is on the ballot in Tuesday's midterm elections for her seat that covers much of Ramsey County and a large part of Washington County. Republican May Lor Xiong is attempting to oust the longtime Democrat, but her chances are slim in the race for the reliably blue seat.

McCollum, who leads the House appropriations subcommittee handling defense spending, is one of the most powerful Minnesotans on Capitol Hill despite her under-the-radar approach to politics. She decided to run for another term despite the prospect that Republicans could retake the House this fall, which would put Democrats in the minority and cut into the control the left can have on Capitol Hill.

McCollum contended with intraparty opposition in the August primary when Democratic operative Amane Badhasso tried for an upset. After a heated campaign, McCollum won by 68 percentage points.

Xiong's campaign has been unable to come anywhere near matching McCollum's fundraising and spending this election cycle.