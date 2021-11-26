Maple Grove 31, Woodbury 12
St. Michael-Albertville 14, Wayzata 7
Eden Prairie 17, Farmington 7
Lakeville South 42, Shakopee 28
Maple Grove 35, Eden Prairie 3
Lakeville South 40, St. Michael-Albertville 14
Maple Grove (11-1), vs. Lakeville South (12-0), 7 p.m.
Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Alexandria 17
Mahtomedi 42, Rochester Mayo 20
Rogers 21, Andover 20
Mankato West 21, St. Thomas Academy 14
Mahtomedi 34, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
Mankato West 42, Rogers 7
Mahtomedi vs. Mankato West (12-0), 4 p.m.
Becker 24, Holy Angels 7
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Fridley 14
Orono 22, Grand Rapids 19
Hutchinson 40, Simley 0
Kasson-Mantorville 24, Becker 20
Hutchinson 36, Orono 6
Hutchinson vs. Kasson-Mantorville , 4 p.m.
Annandale 27, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Breck 14
Esko28, New London-Spicer 21
Dassel-Cokato 41, Fairmont 13
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 28, Annandale 6
Dassel-Cokato 21, Esko 14
Plainview-Elgin-Millville (11-2) vs. Dassel-Cokato (13-0)
Barnesville 34 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins 20
Chatfield 50 vs. Minneapolis North 20
West Central/Ashby 14 vs. Moose Lake/Willow River 6
Maple River 39, Pipestone 20
Chatfield 22, Barnesville 18
West Central/Ashby 8, Maple River 7.
Chatfield 14, West Central/Ashby 13
Minneota 34, Mahnomen/Waubun 0
Rushford-Peterson 18, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
New York Mills 20, Deer River 6
Mayer Lutheran 34, Murray County Central 8
Minneota 28, vs. Rushford-Peterson 8
Mayer Lutheran 41, New York Mills 6
Mayer Lutheran 20, Minneota 14
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 26
Fertile-Beltrami 44, Mountain Iron-Buhl 22
Kittson County Central 27, Ogilvie 20
Hills-Beaver Creek 30, Renville County West 7
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Kittson County Central 0
Fertile-Beltrami 30, Hills-Beaver Creek 22
Fertile-Beltrami, vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, 10 a.m.<<