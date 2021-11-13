Maple Grove 31 vs. Woodbury 12

St. Michael-Albertville 14 vs. Wayzata 7

Eden Prairie 17, Farmington 7

Lakeville South 42, Shakopee 28

Eden Prairie (10-1) vs. Maple Grove (10-1), 7 p.m.

St. Michael-Albertville (7-4) vs. Lakeville South (11-0), 7 p.m.

Seminfinal winners, 7 p.m.

Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Alexandria 17

Mahtomedi 42, Rochester Mayo 20

Rogers 21, Andover 20

Mankato West 21, St. Thomas Academy 14

Robbinsdale Cooper (9-2) vs. Mahtomedi (9-2), 2 p.m.

Rogers (10-1) vs. Mankato West (11-0), 7 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Becker 24 vs. Holy Angels 7

Kasson-Mantorville 42 vs. Fridley 14

Orono 22 vs. Grand Rapids 19

Hutchinson 40 vs. Simley 0

Becker (11-0), vs. Kasson-Mantorville (8-3) 4:30 p.m.

Orono (6-6) winner vs. Hutchinson (10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Annandale 27, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Breck 14

Esko 28, New London-Spicer 21

Dassel-Cokato 41, Fairmont 13

Annandale (9-2) vs. PEM(10-2), 2 p.m.

Esko winner (11-0), vs. Dassel-Cokato (12-0), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Barnesville 34 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins 20

Chatfield 50 vs. Minneapolis North 20

West Central/Ashby 14 vs. Moose Lake/Willow River 6

Maple River 39, Pipestone 20

Barnesville (9-2) vs. Chatfield (11-1), 2 p.m.

West Central/Ashby (10-1) vs. Maple River (11-1), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Minneota 34, Mahnomen/Waubun 0

Rushford-Peterson 18, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

New York Mills 20, Deer River 6

Mayer Lutheran 34, Murray County Central 8

Minneota (12-0) vs. Rushford-Peterson (12-0), 9 a.m.

New York Mills (10-1) vs. Mayer Lutheran (11-1), 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 26

Fertile-Beltrami 44, Mountain Iron-Buhl 22

Kittson County Central 27, Ogilvie 20

Hills-Beaver Creek 30, Renville County West 7

Kittson County Central (9-2) vs. LeRoy-Ostrander (10-2), 11:30 a.m.

Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (10-2), 9 a.m.

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.