A game-by-game comparison of the Gophers' 2019 and 2022 seasons.

2019

Aug. 29 vs. South Dakota State, W 28-21

Sept. 7 at Fresno State, W 38-35

Sept. 14 vs. Georgia Southern, W 35-32

Sept. 28 at Purdue, W 38-31

Oct. 5 vs. Illinois, W 40-17

Oct. 12 vs. Nebraska, W 34-7

Oct. 19 at Rutgers, W 42-7

Oct. 26 vs. Maryland, W 52-10

Nov. 9 vs. Penn State, W 31-26

Nov. 16 at Iowa, L 19-23

Nov. 23 at Northwestern, W 38-22

Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin, L 17-38

Jan. 1 vs. Auburn, W 31-24*

— Outback Bowl

2022

Sept. 1 vs. New Mexico State, W 38-0

Sept. 10 vs. Western Illinois, W 62-10

Sept. 17 vs. Colorado, W 49-7

Sept. 24 at Michigan State, W 34-7

Oct. 1 vs. Purdue

Oct. 15 at Illinois

Oct. 22 at Penn State

Oct. 29 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 5 at Nebraska

Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 19 vs. Iowa

Nov. 26 at Wisconsin