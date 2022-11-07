Voters will decide Tuesday the political fate of the Minnesota Democrat most at risk of losing a congressional seat.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is contending with a challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner in a race that has received millions in outside spending and national attention with control of the U.S. House on the line.

The swing district includes suburbs south of the Twin Cities and rural areas toward Mankato.

The two candidates ran against each other in 2020, with Craig winning by roughly 2 percentage points to earn a second term as Joe Biden carried Minnesota and became president. The nationwide political environment is now far less friendly for Democrats, with concerns about public safety and inflation among the GOP's main campaign issues.

Kistner has said his work to tackle rising household and gas costs would include cutting spending on "Democrat pet projects."

Facing tough re-election odds, Craig has made the topic of abortion a focus of her campaign after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. She's also touted her work on Capitol Hill. The Democrat-led Congress passed a major climate, tax and health bill that was signed into law, as well as bipartisan work on guns and infrastructure this term.

While the seat was reshaped in redistricting, it has continued to be Minnesota's one bona fide swing congressional race this year. Craig has easily outraised Kistner throughout the cycle, but millions of dollars have poured into the race from outside partisan groups on both the Democratic and Republican side eager to help influence who will hold the seat in the next Congress.

"There's more super PAC money coming into this race than any other race I've experienced in the past. It's not just about the race for the Second District," Craig said last month. "For Republicans in particular, they see this as they have to win this seat if they're going to take back the majority. So this is about power and who controls Washington."

Republicans need to net only five seats to take back the House. That means the Second District may be critical in deciding what Congress will look like for the next two years.

"It's my family, it's your family, it's our businesses that cannot survive another two years of these disastrous policies that have literally made cost of living out of reach for anybody," Kistner said during an October debate.

The race could also be affected by Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby. While Overby died last month, her name will still be on the ballot Tuesday.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.