A woman has received a 20-year prison term Wednesday for fatally shooting another woman last summer during a confrontation on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Perishea L. Young, 24, of West St. Paul, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting late in the afternoon on Aug. 10 at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall of Shawna Starr Campbell, 25, of St. Paul. Campbell died 10 days later at HCMC.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Young is expected to serve the first 12 2⁄ 3 years of her term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The intersection of 9th and Nicollet has been a problem spot for police and in particular the Target store, whose two-story main entrance looms over the street corner. In an effort to improve safety just outside its doors, Target reduced its hours and enhanced its security presence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers saw a large crowd around a woman who was gasping for air and suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

Various surveillance videos showed Campbell and Young in a verbal confrontation. Young drew a gun from her purse, took several steps toward Campbell and shot her at close range. Campbell was "unarmed and at no point did she advance upon" Young, the complaint read.

Young ran and dropped the gun. A third female picked up the gun and tossed it into a car. Young got in the car and fled. About 3½ hours later, she turned herself in to police and gave up the gun.

Young admitted to police that she is "quick to fight," the complaint quoted as her as saying. She added that Campbell spat in her direction as they argued.