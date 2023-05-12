Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Twenty Mexican citizens were stopped after illegally crossing into Minnesota from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the Kittson County Sheriff's Office in northwest Minnesota notified U.S. Border Patrol that there were people walking south from the Canada border, Homeland Security said in a news release.

The officers also stopped two cars traveling south with Guatemalan citizens as the drivers.

The migrants had crossed the border on foot before loading into vehicles in Caribou, Minn., according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman.

The release included an image showing people packed into the back of a pickup with a covering over the top of them.

The 20 migrants were taken to the Pembina Border Patrol Station in North Dakota for processing and to be placed into removal proceedings, the release states.

The group of Mexican migrants included 16 men, five women and one child, with ages ranging from 3 to 43.

The crossing came following the end of Title 42 — the Donald Trump-era pandemic public health restrictions that allowed the U.S. to more quickly turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border for the past three years. Leading up to its expiration, the Mexico-U.S. border has seen a surge in crossings.