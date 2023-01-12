A southern Minnesota man has been given a two-year sentence for stealing nearly $480,000 in commissions owed to fellow travel agents and then using the money to pay for his own globe-trotting, electronics, restaurant bills and ticketed entertainment.

Matthew H. Schumacher, 46, of Waseca, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with the scheme he carried out for nearly 2 ½ years until January 2019 as owner-operator of Travel Troops and Vacation Agent Nation.

Along with his prison time, Schumacher was ordered by Judge Ann Montgomery to make restitution of $479,632.45. Upon his release from prison, he will be under court supervision for three more years.

Most travel agents are independently employed. However, in order to book flights, they require credentials, and those can cost upward of $100,000. So most independent agents hire a host agent, such as Schumacher, who holds the credentials and collects commissions from airlines, resorts and cruise companies.

"When Schumacher launched Travel Troops," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a filing before sentencing that pushed for a prison term of 2 1⁄ 4 years, "his marketing and sales pitch leaned heavily on the values he professed to learn as [a] soldier for six years in the United States Army, even going so far as to use a logo emblazoned with dog tags and the motto, 'No Agent Left Behind' in Army green coloring."

However, the filing continued, "Schumacher's purported military record as a six-year U.S. Army veteran was false, despite the promotional claims to the contrary."

In a written response, the defense sought a sentence of probation and no prison time.

"If I could rewind to 2015 to 2017 and do everything over, I would have done it differently. I would have been honest about the job, military service and not have been a coward when my business was failing," read a statement from Schumacher that the defense included in its filing.

"I should have paid out the commissions no matter what, as the agents had worked hard for them, and they were entitled to them," he continued. "My goal is to pay back every dollar I took from each and every one of you."

For the past two years, Schumacher has been working at Camping World in Jordan and is now earning $100,000 a year as service director and fixed-operations manager, the defense document noted. "To date, he has repaid over $30,000," it continued.

According to court records:

As a host agent, Schumacher provided training, sales support and marketing assistance to independent agents across the country. Prosecutors say he promised to deliver higher commissions to the agents than they could receive individually.

But instead of turning over the commissions to 36 agents in all, he kept about $480,000 for himself.

He spent at least $150,000 on trips to Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska and various European countries. He also deposited $160,000 into a personal bank account, bought more than $3,100 in electronics from Best Buy, made other retail purchases, paid credit card bills, restaurant tabs and bought tickets through StubHub.