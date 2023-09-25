Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A two-vehicle collision western Wisconsin involving a Twin Cities driver left the other motorist dead, officials said Sunday.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday southwest of Glenwood at County roads D and DD, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

Andreas Aristidou, 26, of Maple Grove was heading east on County Road DD, failed to yield at the intersection with County Road D and collided with a northbound car being driven by Robert Krings, 54, of Plum City, Wis., the Sheriff's Office said.

Krings, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Aristidou and his passenger, both wearing seatbelts, were hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The investigation indicates Andreas Aristidou ... failed to yield" to the other driver, a Sheriff's Office statement read.