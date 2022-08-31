A 19-year-old passenger has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in western Minnesota that also injured his twin brother, officials in Renville County said.

The collision occurred about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 4 roughly 8 miles south of Danube, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo, was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale and died Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Calin Huntley was driving westbound on County Road 4 and failed to obey a stop sign, and his car was hit by an SUV southbound on County Road 1, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Calin Huntley was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries, while SUV driver Derek Voss, 47, of Omaha, was hospitalized with serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.