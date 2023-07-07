Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WIMBLEDON, England — Petra Kvitova reached the third round at Wimbledon for the second year in a row, nine years after winning the second of her two titles at the All England Club.

The 33-year-old Czech, who was injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 Friday on Day 5 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The left-handed Kvitova first won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and then added another in 2014. She has only reached one other Grand Slam final, losing to Naomi Osaka in the deciding match at the 2019 Australian Open.

Madison Keys, an American who won the Eastbourne International title on grass ahead of Wimbledon, also reached the third round. The 25th-seeded Keys defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3.

Keys will next face Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk. She advanced when Paula Badosa retired from their match with a back injury with Kostyuk leading 6-2, 1-0.

Badosa is dating Stefanos Tsitsipas and social media has been filled with photos and videos of the two of them lately.

''It's amazing to have him supporting me. As you know, we have a very good relationship,'' Badosa said. ''We're there for each other, so it's nice to have him. But not only in this tournament. It's nice to have him in general.''

Tsitsipas will continue his second-round match against two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray later Friday on Centre Court. That match was suspended Thursday with Murray leading 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek and seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic are also scheduled to be on Centre Court, but playing in the third round.

In the second round, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

