Two people were shot and killed in St. Paul Tuesday morning across the street from a school. Police have not made an arrest so far.

Officers were called on a report of someone shot just before 5:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East, according to a St. Paul Police Department news release. It was just north of Twin Cities Academy (TCA), police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside an apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As additional officers secured the scene they found a second victim behind the building who also had an apparent gunshot wound, the release states. The male was pronounced dead there. It's not confirmed yet whether he was an adult or a teenager, Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Police homicide investigators were interviewing witnesses to better understand what happened, the release states.

No additional details about suspects were provided as of Tuesday afternoon, and it's not clear what the relationship was between the two victims, the release said.

Twin Cities Academy, a charter school for grades 6 through 12, informed families in a Facebook post that administrators learned of the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Executive Director Betsy Lueth "has spoken directly to the lead officer on the scene, and there is no danger to the public, and the situation is under control," the post read.

School will remain in session, the posting continued, but "we understand the trauma such events may cause. If you choose to keep your student home today, it will be an excused absence. [The school] has been assured that TCA students may safely attend school today."

Officials have not released the victims' identities. There have been 12 homicides in St. Paul so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, compared to 13 at this time in 2022.