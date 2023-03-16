Tap the bookmark to save this article.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton police said Thursday that two patrol officers were killed while responding to a call.

Police did not immediately release any details about what happened. Police chief Dale McFee was expected to make a statement later Thursday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers' loved ones and colleagues.

''Every day, police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality'' Trudeau wrote.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission canceled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday.

Police services in Calgary, Vancouver the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax expressed condolences on Twitter.