EDMONTON, Alberta — Two police officers in western Canada were shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic dispute, and the suspected shooter died of self-inflicted wounds, police said. A woman at the scene was taken to hospital.

The officers were shot in the city of Edmonton when they arrived at an apartment building at around 12:47 a.m., and there was no indication the officers were able to get any shots off, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said.

McFee said the woman who called police was taken to hospital where she was in serious but stable condition. He said she is related to the suspect.

McFee identified the deceased officers as Travis Jordan, 35, a eight and a half year veteran of the Edmonton police and Brett Ryan, 30, a five and a half year veteran of the force.

''I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss,'' McFee said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers' loved ones and colleagues.

''Every day, police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,'' Trudeau wrote.

In response to the deaths, the Edmonton Police Commission canceled a public meeting that had been planned for Thursday

The killings are the first among the Edmonton Police Service since 2015, when Const. Daniel Woodall, a hate crimes investigator, was using a battering ram to enter a residence when he was shot numerous times through the door. Another officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, was struck by a round that penetrated his body armour and survived.

Before that, Const. Ezio Faraone was shot and killed while responding to an armed robbery in 1990.