Two people were shot to death late Monday morning outside a strip mall in Brooklyn Center, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 11:40 a.m. at 1300 Shingle Creek Crossing, where several retail outlets are nearby, police said, adding that no suspects are being sought.

Officers were in the area when they heard one gunshot, police said.

While attempting to locate the origin of the shot, a second shot was heard and a witness came forward directed police to where the gunfire was coming from, according to police.

The officers saw one victim in a vehicle and another just outside the vehicle, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

"At this time, the incident does not appear random," a statement from police read.