Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a car at an intersection in Blaine, officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday at NE. 125th Avenue and NE. Oak Park Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders declared the man on the motorcycle dead at the scene, while the woman riding with him was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there, the Sheriff's Office said.

A woman driving the car was hospitalized and last reported to be in stable condition.

The car's driver was turning from eastbound 125th onto Oak Park Boulevard and was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Officials have yet to say which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection, nor have they identified any of the people involved in the collision.



