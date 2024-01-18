Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SANTA FE, N.M. — Two Republican legislators filed a resolution Wednesday aimed at initiating impeachment proceedings against Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over her emergency public health orders suspending the right to carry firearms in some public places in greater Albuquerque, such as parks and playgrounds.

The resolution from Reps. Stefani Lord of Sandia Park and John Block of Alamogordo accuses the governor of violating her oath of office to uphold the state and federal constitutions.

''The point is that she has too much power,'' said Lord, founder of the advocacy group Pro-Gun Women. ''We're just trying to say to her, 'You have too much power, you're acting like a dictator. ... And we're going to impeach you.'''

The governor's office had no immediate comment.

It's unclear whether the resolution will advance to public committee deliberations in the state House, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 45 to 25.

Lujan Grisham, a second-term Democrat, invoked the emergency orders last year in response to a spate of gun violence including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium.

Gun rights advocates have filed legal challenges to the orders and are urging the New Mexico Supreme Court to block them. The court recently heard oral arguments in the lawsuit brought by Republican state legislators, the National Rifle Association and several residents of the Albuquerque area, who include retired law enforcement officers, former federal agents, licensed firearms instructors and a gun shop owner.

In the federal court system, a judge has allowed enforcement of the gun provision to continue while legal challenges run their course.

New Mexico lawmakers convened Tuesday for a 30-day session and could take up a broad slate of firearms proposals from the governor that aim to reduce gun violence, including a permanent statewide ban on firearms in public parks and playgrounds.