Two people have been shot and killed in St. Paul since late Thursday in separate locations in the city, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Avenue, police said Friday.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a man down in the street near the intersection of Maryland and Matilda Street.

The officers secured the scene and began life-saving efforts. Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

About 12:15 a.m. Friday, a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot inside a car near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and N. Mackubin Street, police said.

Officers located the man, in his 30s, with a gunshot wound. He was taken by medics to Regions Hospital, where he died about 3 hours later during surgery, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested as the suspected shooter and jailed awaiting charges in connection with what police have described as a domestic dispute. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities have yet to identify the victims in either killing, nor have they disclosed a motive for either shooting.

There have been 17 homicides in St. Paul this year. That compares to 12 in the city at this time last year.