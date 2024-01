Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ISTANBUL — Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said.

According to a statement from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the armed assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district at 11:40 a.m. local time.

An investigation has been opened and authorities are working on capturing the assailants, Yerlikaya said.