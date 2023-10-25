Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHESTER, Wis. — Two people were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by a truck traveling the wrong way on a Wisconsin road.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies were responding about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to reports of the truck heading south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 151 in Chester when the crash was reported.

The box truck struck a Kia sedan head-on. The sedan then was hit by a third vehicle.

A 25-year-old man driving the Kia and a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Two others in the sedan and three people in the third vehicle were hurt and taken to area hospitals.

A 69-year-old Pennsylvania man was driving the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

The highway was closed several hours after the crash. Chester is about 74 miles (119 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.