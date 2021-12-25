WICHITA, Kan. — Two police officers responding to a domestic violence call in Wichita, Kansas, were shot and wounded in the early hours of Christmas Day, authorities said.

A woman told police that her boyfriend, 24-year-old Malik Rogers, had threatened and attacked her. Early Saturday, officers went to Rogers' apartment to arrest him, but police say he resisted and got into a struggle with the officers.

Rogers barricaded himself in a bathroom, and when officers forced open the door, he pointed a gun and fired several shots, police said in a news release.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm. Both were being treated at a hospital with injuries Police Chief Gordon Ramsay described as serious but not life-threatening. Both have been with the department for less than a year.

After the shooting, a tactical team was called and the apartment was evacuated. The suspect was later found dead of what police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers fired any shots, police said.