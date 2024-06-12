UTICA, Wis. — Two young girls died after their ATV crashed into a car in east-central Wisconsin, authorities said Wednesday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said in a series of news releases that the ATV collided with the car in the town of Utica around 12:41 pm Tuesday, WLUK-TV reported.

The ATV's occupants, 11-year-old Mesa Fredenhagen and 7-year-old Kennedi Harris, both of Oshkosh, died. One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and later died.

The news releases did not say which girl died at the scene or when the second girl died. A message The Associated Press left at the sheriff's office seeking those details was not immediately returned.

The sheriff's office said the 43-year-old woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries, but she and her 13-year-old son, who was a passenger in the vehicle, tried to render first aid to the girls. She is cooperating with the investigation, the office said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Mesa Fredenhagen's last name.