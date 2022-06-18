DULUTH — Ideal running weather added to successful debuts Saturday morning in the 32nd Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon for Kenyan Daniel Kemoi and Great Britain's Rosie Edwards.

Kemoi, 35, led the men's field in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 4 seconds for 13.1 miles along North Shore Drive to Canal Park, and Edwards, 33, was first among the women in 1:12:45. Kemoi ran the second-fastest time in race history, 42 seconds behind Meb Keflezighi's 1:01:22 in 2013.

The temperature was 52 degrees at the finish with a slight northeast tailwind. A field of 9,428 was entered.

Kemoi, from Eldoret, had heard good things about the Garry Bjorklund race from friend Panuel Mkungo, who won the event in 2018 and 2019. "The weather was perfect today," said Kemoi, who ran his personal best of 1:00:25 in the 2020 Rock and Roll Half Marathon in Tempe. He won $3,000 from a prize money purse of $26,100.

Kiya Dandena, 33, of Flagstaff, Ariz., was 17 seconds back in second place in 1:02:21 to earn $2,000. Nathan Martin, 32, of Jackson, Mich., was third in 1:03:21 for $1,500. The top Minnesota finisher was Joel Reichow, 28, of White Bear Lake, 10th in 1:04:39. Kevin Koski, 24, of Park Falls, Wis., was fifth in 1:03:35.

Edwards, a native of Manchester, England, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., had to stop for a bathroom break about 4 miles into the race, and then had some catching up to do. By Mile 11 she gained the lead and then gained a victory by 47 seconds.

"Friends of mine couldn't talk highly enough about this race and Duluth," said Edwards, a personal trainer and coach. "It was just a beautiful day and it's not often that you see [spectator] crowds like this. I was hoping to be a bit quicker, under 1:12, but I wanted a really hard run and that's what I got."

Edwards earned $3,000 for first place. Elena Hayday, 22, of Bethesda, Md., was second in 1:13:02 for $2,000 and Kelsey Bruce, 29, of Brackettville, Texas, third in 1:13:34 for $1,500.

Course record holder Aaron Pike, 36, of Park Rapids, Minn., won a fourth Grandma's Marathon men's wheelchair title.

The 46th Grandma's Marathon was underway at 7:35 a.m.

Correction: Previous versions of this story misspelled Daniel Kemoi’s last name.