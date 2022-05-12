An overnight house fire early Thursday in western Wisconsin killed two children and their father, law enforcement said.

The blaze broke out about 3:25 a.m. at the home on River Avenue in Barron, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire personnel pulled the two children from the burning house, and emergency personnel took them to a hospital, where they died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They were identified Thursday afternoon as Donald Albee, 49; Emily Albee, 5; and Conner Albee, 6.

The owner of the home and Albee's girlfriend, 49-year-old Delores Dahlberg, fled the burning house and was treated at the scene by medical personnel, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The Barron school district has brought in extra counselors for students and staff, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved, as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personnel for all they did at the scene," read a joint statement from Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.