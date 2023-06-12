Two men have been charged with a drive-by shooting late last week in Austin, Minn., that killed a man, wounded two other people and sent the victims' bullet-ridden vehicle crashing into a home.

Cham O. Oman, 28, and Manamany O. Abella, 23, both of Austin, were charged in Mower County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and a felony weapons offense in connection with the shooting on Friday night.

Identities of the victims have yet to be released. Police have described the shooting as "a targeted incident." The victims' vehicle was hit at least 12 times by gunfire, the charges read.

Oman and Abella both appeared in court Monday and remain in jail ahead of June 26 court appearances. Abell's bail was set at $750,000, while Oman remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for either one of them.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found a man behind the wheel and dead. Another man was sitting on the ground near a tree and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper arm. A woman across the street was shot in the abdomen while in the vehicle. Two other people in the vehicle were not hit by gunfire and left the scene.

The woman said everyone in the vehicle just left Oman's home in the 700 block of NW 2nd Street and planed to follow him and Abella "to pick something up," the charges read. She said Oman pulled up alongside, and he and Abella started shooting. She said she tried to take over steering for the dead driver but could not avoid the vehicle hitting the house.

A man on a motorcycle saw the vehicle hit the home and the SUV speed off. The motorcyclist started following the SUV, prompting gunfire to be directed at the motorcyclist from inside the SUV.

Abella's criminal history in Minnesota includes a weapons possession conviction in August 2020 stemming from a drive-by shooting in Austin that resulted in no one being wounded.

Court records show convictions for Oman in Minnesota for assault with a weapon, theft, drug possession, disorderly conduct and fleeing police.