The St. Anthony Police Department is investigating a case of abuse involving four children.

Police arrested two people in the case and declined to release their names to protect the identify of the juvenile victims, according to the department's post on social media.

The case started as a runaway report of the four on Friday. However when police investigated the case, further they discovered abuse that included stress position torture, striking, punching and bodily harm to extremities.

Ramsey County Child Protection, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office and hospital workers also worked to ensure the children's safety.

Local well-wishers donated backpacks, clothing and toys to the victims, according to police.