Prince and the Revolution, "Live" (Legacy)

This concert was a defining moment. If the 1984 movie "Purple Rain" catapulted Prince to rock stardom, then this March 30, 1985, global satellite broadcast from Syracuse N.Y., introduced the rivetingly bold and remarkably dazzling performer to the world.

This tour was not only the first opportunity for Prince and the Revolution to perform "Purple Rain" songs in concert, but the overall vibe was also more celebrative and liberating than any of his previous jaunts. Offering 20 tunes, including an odd instrumental treatment of "Yankee Doodle," Prince oozes confidence, audacity and adventurousness. His skills as a bandleader, arranger, showman, singer and guitarist are in full bloom. Even if we can't see him.

Prince clearly knew how to build momentum in concert. After opening with the wildly freeing "Let's Go Crazy," he dropped in old favorites, including a hyper "Delirious" and a sassy singalong "1999," before diving back into "Purple Rain" material and sprinkling in assorted gems. "Do Me Baby" is the shortest seduction ever while "Irresistible Bitch" and "Possessed" find irresistible funk grooves.

Prince takes "Temptation," "Let's Pretend We're Married" and "God" to church before closing with seven "Purple Rain" nuggets, including marathon readings of "When Doves Cry," "Baby I'm a Star" and the closing title track, an 18-minute showcase for his voracious guitar talents — blues, metal, flamenco, rock and ethereal.

That night in Syracuse, Prince crushed it for two galvanizing hours that left fans exhilarated and exhausted. Never has the Purple One tried so hard to serve notice that he's a singular star.

Is "Live" the most exciting and essential posthumous release from the Prince estate? Far from it. This concert was previously available digitally and via DVD (in a 2017 deluxe "Purple Rain" boxed set); it's now being issued on CD and vinyl for the first time. Still, nothing quite captures Prince in his full "Purple Rain" glory like this show.

JON BREAM, Star Tribune

