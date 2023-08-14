Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a Rochester apartment.

Officers responded about 8:45 a.m. Monday to reports of a death in the 600 block of E. Center Street and found a body inside the apartment.

Rochester police and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office are working to identify him and determine the cause of death, the department said in a news release. There is no ongoing danger to the public, the release adds.

There have been no arrests and there are no ongoing searches for a suspect, according to a department spokesperson.