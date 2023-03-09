Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An 18-year-old woman shot and killed Saturday in north Minneapolis has been identified.

The victim, Curstin Hailey Pope, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police responded after the shooting at around 6 a.m. in the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue N. Upon arrival, officers found Pope and a 13-year-old boy wounded by a single gunshot Saturday in a home, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference near the scene on the day of the incident. The bullet first struck the woman before hitting the boy, O'Hara said.

The shot was fired after a verbal argument escalated between a mother and her children, according to a police news release.

The woman was taken by emergency medical responders to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and did not survive, he said. The boy was taken to North Memorial for treatment of a noncritical wound. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The mother was arrested at the scene and booked into Hennepin County Jail but was later released, the online jail log shows. Investigators are working to determine if the gunshot was accidental or intentional, the release said.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges, Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said Wednesday.

Three other juveniles in the home were not injured. O'Hara said they were being cared for by other adults.