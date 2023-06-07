Officials have released the identity of an 18-year-old who was shot to death on Memorial Day in Robbinsdale.

Tycorian J. Estes, of Robbinsdale, was shot multiple times about 1 p.m. on May 29 in the 3300 block of N. Grimes Avenue and died on June 1 at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

Anthony Guerrero, 17, of Brooklyn Park has been charged in juvenile court with second-degree unintentional murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting. The County Attorney's Office has said it intends to request that Guerrero's case be moved to adult court.

A 14-year-old boy has also been charged as an accomplice, but that case is not public because of his age.

According to the charges against Guerrero:

Officers arrived to find Estes on the ground near an alley. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Two women were applying pressure to a gunshot wound on his neck. The officers provided immediate medical aid before he was taken to North Memorial.

One of the women said she saw a silver vehicle leave the alley following the shooting. Other officers nearby saw a small SUV traveling speeding on N. 36th Avenue and running a red light.

The vehicle stopped on its own on Hwy. 100, and the officers arrested Guerrero, who was driving, and his 14-year-old passenger. Officers found a 9-millimeter handgun in the glovebox and ammunition on the car floor, including an extended magazine. A spent 9mm casing was found in the pocket of Guerrero's sweatshirt.

The 14-year-old told officers he helped arrange an exchange of guns between Guerrero and Estes that morning. Guerrero and Estes had a disagreement while Guerrero was holding a gun. The 14-year-old also said Estes tried to take the gun from Guerrero by placing him in a headlock before Guerrero shot twice, hitting Estes in the neck and stomach.

Staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.