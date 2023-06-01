An 18-year-old man died Thursday from his injuries following a shooting in Robbinsdale earlier this week.

The shooting victim, whose name has not been released, never regained consciousness after the Monday shooting, said Robbinsdale police Capt. John Elder.

Anthony Guerrero, 17, has been charged with assault in connection with the shooting. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office will request to have his case moved to adult court. A 14-year-old boy has also been charged, but that case is not public because of his age, a County Attorney's Office spokesman said.

Detectives are working with the County Attorney's Office to upgrade the charges, Elder said.

Officers responded Monday afternoon to reports of a person shot in the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue N. The 18-year-old man was found lying near an alley, according to the juvenile petition. He had no pulse and was not breathing.

Two women were applying pressure to a gunshot wound on the victim's neck. The officers provided CPR before he was taken to North Memorial Health.

One of the women said she saw a silver vehicle leave the alley following the shooting, the charges say. Other officers nearby saw a small SUV traveling west at a high speed on 36th Avenue N. and running a red light, according to the charges.

The vehicle stopped on its own on Hwy. 100, and the officers arrested both Guerrero, allegedly the driver, and the 14-year-old passenger. Officers found a 9-millimeter handgun in the glovebox and ammunition on the car floor, including an extended magazine, the charges say.

A spent 9mm casing was found in the pocket of Guerrero's sweatshirt, according to the charging document.

The 14-year-old passenger told officers he helped facilitate an exchange of guns between Guerrero and the 18-year-old victim that morning, the charges say. Guerrero and the 18-year-old had a disagreement while Guerrero was holding a gun, the 14-year-old said.

The 14-year-old also said the victim tried to take the gun from Guerrero by placing him in a headlock before Guerrero shot twice, hitting the 18-year-old in the neck and stomach.

Following arrest, the two suspects were booked into Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, Elder said.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this article.