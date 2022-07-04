An 18-year-old man died early Monday from serious fireworks injuries — the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year.

At about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Brooklyn Park Police responded to a report that a firework exploded in the victim's face near the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North. When police arrived, the man's friend was performing CPR. Police said the victim had severe wounds to his hands and face. The man, who hasn't yet been identified, died later at North Memorial Hospital.

Across the country, nine people died last year from fireworks-related injuries. In Minnesota, fireworks fatalities are rare. In 2021, 17 people were injured by fireworks, down from 78 injuries in 2020, according to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

The agency recommends safety tips including following manufacturer's instructors, pointing fireworks away from anyone and not trying to relight a dud. In Minnesota, fireworks that explode or shoot in the air are illegal, but the public can use sparklers, fountain fireworks that sit on the ground and ground spinners or other similar fireworks.