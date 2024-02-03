An 18-year-old man shot and wounded two men, one of them thought to be his father, before fatally shooting himself Saturday at a home in south Minneapolis, police said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 11 a.m., at a home in the 3800 block of E. 39th Street. Preliminary reports indicated that the 18-year-old shot his father, 57, and the other man, 54, before turning the gun on himself. Both of the shooting victims were expected to survive.

The shooter's name was not released Saturday. Homicide investigators were looking into what led to the shooting.