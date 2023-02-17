Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A St. Paul man has been charged with four felonies after allegedly shooting at another vehicle and crashing a stolen Jeep into the Ox Cart Ale House in downtown St. Paul.

Moeshea Isiah Hart, 18, was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with committing a drive-by shooting at an occupied car and other counts.

The charges come a day after police said Hart and two others in the Jeep fled a shooting before crashing into the restaurant. Attorney information for Hart was not available online

No charging documents were available on Thursday for the Jeep's two other occupants, whose cases remain under investigation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Luella Street in St. Paul. The caller said a black Jeep was chasing a white Jeep, with occupants of the black car shooting at the other.

The black Jeep appeared to have its back window shot out. It fled from officers who approached with emergency lights on.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 94, but officers stopped chasing when the Jeep exited at Sixth Street for safety reasons, according to the complaint.

The Jeep ran a red light before crashing into another car and then striking the Ox Cart Ale House. The driver continued to try to flee by ramming the Jeep through the restaurant, the complaint says. The three occupants exited, tried to flee on foot and were arrested.

The Jeep was displaying a license plate not registered to the Jeep, and searching the vehicle identification number revealed it was stolen, the complaint says.