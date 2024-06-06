A standoff that lasted nearly 18 hours in Corcoran ended Thursday morning with a suspect in custody and a hostage released and apparently unharmed.

The suspect emerged from a building at 3:25 a.m. Thursday with what Corcoran police say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment, a statement from police said.

Law enforcement agencies assembled outside an address in the vicinity of Cherry Lane and Mystique Drive just after noon Wednesday in the small city in western Hennepin County. Upon arrival, law enforcement learned a person was barricaded inside with a hostage.

Police cars from several agencies, fire trucks and the bomb squad were in the area as the situation dragged into the night. Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours before the hostage was released, at which point communication ceased, the police statement said.

The suspect eventually came out, was arrested and transported by ambulance to the hospital. No further information was released about the suspect's condition other than the police description of an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."



