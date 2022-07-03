A 17-year-old was shot and later died from his injuries in Duluth on Saturday night, according to the Duluth Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of N. 16th Avenue and E. 1st Street. Officers were called about 9:23 p.m. and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital before he died.

The suspect, also a 17-year-old boy, was arrested early Sunday morning and taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center. Authorities said the investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing. Both teenagers were months away from their 18th birthdays.

"Tragically, the course of these teens lives are irreparably impacted in a moment," said Police Chief Mike Tusken in a Facebook post.

Tusken wrote that there have been three other recorded instances of gun violence involving teenagers in Duluth in the last month.

"That's three too many and we don't want another," he wrote.