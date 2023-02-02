A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Chanhassen early Thursday, while an 18-year-old woman was arrested and questioned in connection with the killing, officials said.

Although the woman was taken into custody, she had yet to be booked into jail as of midafternoon Thursday, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said, and the circumstances behind the shooting remain unclear.

The Sheriff's Office released her identity and described her as an acquaintance of the 17-year-old. Charges against her are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The victim's identity has yet to be released pending notification of relatives. The Sheriff's Office did say he was from the east metro.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The 17-year-old was shot at a home in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail and driven to M Fairview Southdale Hospital while Eden Prairie police were in pursuit for a reason that has not been disclosed.

Carver County deputies were alerted to the shooting about 2:40 a.m. When law enforcement arrived at the hospital, the victim was still in the vehicle. The news release did not say whether that's where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office so far has yet to disclose any details about what led up to the shooting.