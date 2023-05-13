Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 16-year-old boy died Friday night after a shooting at a Brooklyn Park market, police said.

The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. at the African Market, 5700 Brookdale Drive. There, officers found the teen with "numerous gunshot wounds," police said in an alert shared on social media Friday night.

"Officers immediately provided emergency medical aid and the victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he later died."

Police searched the area but could not find the shooter, according to the alert. Detective continue to investigate.