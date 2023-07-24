Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 16-year-old Albany boy died Friday after the car he was riding in crashed on a rural Stearns County road, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the one-vehicle crash about seven miles west of Holdingford at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. Responders found the driver, a 15-year-old Freeport boy, and the passenger, Ethan Gerads, trapped inside a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that was on its side resting against a tree.

Freeport Fire and Rescue removed the occupants. Gerads was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver told deputies he was driving southbound on 248th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll into the ditch. Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office.

Minnesota State Patrol is conducting an accident reconstruction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Gerads' obituary states he would have been a junior this fall at Albany High School, where he was a member of the high school trap shooting team. It also says Gerads enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends, and that he looked forward to being a farmer in the future.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Albany.