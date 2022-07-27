A 30-year-old man has been sentenced for shooting and killing another man in a vehicle outside a St. Paul bar 15 months ago.

Marlon V. Walker, of St. Paul, was sentenced Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court to a 15-year term in connection with the shooting on April 25, 2021, of Tyreese Harris, 45, of Burnsville, outside the Foundry Pub in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Harris died the following day at Regions Hospital.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Walker is expected to serve about 8 3⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Walker pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder for killing Harris and at the same time to aggravated robbery charges for pistol-whipping and robbing a man in St. Paul. His sentence in that case will be served concurrently with his murder sentence.

Minnesota court records show that Walker has been committing crimes his entire adult life. He's been convicted of felony theft, felony robbery, domestic assault, misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint in the killing of Harris:

Walker backed a car into a parking spot next to Harris' vehicle outside the pub. The two men struggled in Harris' vehicle before there was a gunshot. The complaint did not reveal a motive for the conflict.