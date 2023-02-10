ST. CLOUD — A 15-year-old boy from St. Cloud is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 17 fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man at an apartment on the city's southeast side.

The teen was arrested the day after the shooting on an unrelated case and has been in custody since his arrest, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Brett Mushatt.

At that time, he was taken into custody and held on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm, being a minor in possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm due to prior felony qualifying convictions, Mushatt said in a news release issued Friday.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Jan. 17 to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue SE., where they found Craig L. Hortman inside the apartment. He died at the scene.

Benton County Attorney Karl Schmidt said Friday the 15-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree murder. Because he was charged by juvenile delinquency petition, the charging document and any identifying information will remain confidential unless he is certified as an adult by the court at a future hearing.