The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the 15-year-old boy found shot to death in an allegedly stolen car in north Minneapolis last week.

Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy of Minneapolis was pronounced dead after police found him a little after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, in the driver seat of the crashed Kia on Dupont Ave. N, halfway between North 40th and 41st avenues.

The death was recorded as a homicide with the cause of death a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner's office said in a Thursday news release.

Police suspect someone shot from another vehicle into the Kia car, killing Dzubay-Percy, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the night of the incident.

Police said ShotSpotter detected 14 rounds of gunfire from a moving target a few blocks south shortly before Dzubay-Percy crashed, and they believe it was connected. Two other teenage boys were taken into custody later the same night after returning to the crash site, but police declined to say Thursday if either had been arrested.

The car, a Kia, had allegedly been stolen elsewhere in north Minneapolis earlier that day, O'Hara said. This was Minneapolis' fourth homicide so far in 2023.

A Minneapolis police spokesperson asked anyone with information about the case to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.